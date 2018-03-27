Jethro Tull Detail Massive 50th Anniversary Compilation

Jethro Tull will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a massive three-disc compilation, 50 for 50, out May 25th via Parlophone.

Jethro Tull's founder, singer and flautist, Ian Anderson, hand-picked the 50-song track list from the band's 21 studio albums. The three-disc set is loosely arranged in chronological order to capture the band's myriad musical phases. 50 for 50 boasts Jethro Tull's early blues-influenced efforts like "Nothing Is Easy" and "Beggars Farm," hard rock hits like "Aqualung" and "Locomotive Breath," prog classics such as "Skating Away" and "Critique Oblique," plus folk songs like "Heavy Horses" and "Songs From the Wood."

Along with 50 for 50, Jethro Tull will also release 50th Anniversary Hits, a condensed, 15-track collection that will be available on CD and vinyl. The CD version will be released May 25th, alongside 50 for 50, while the vinyl version will arrive August 31st.

Jethro Tull recently kicked off a massive world tour to mark their 50th anniversary. The group has two North American legs planned, the first launching May 30th in Phoenix and wrapping July 7th in Montreal, while the second begins August 31st in Minneapolis and ends September 12th in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Jethro Tull 50 for 50 Track List



1. "Nothing Is Easy" - Stand Up (1969)

2. "Love Story" - This Was (1968)

3. "Beggars Farm" - This Was (1968)

4. "Living In The Past" - Living In The Past (1972)

5. "A Song For Jeffrey" - This Was (1968)

6. "A New Day Yesterday" - Stand Up (1969)

7. "The Witch's Promise" - Benefit (1970)

8. "Mother Goose" - Aqualung (1971)

9. "With You There To Help Me" - Benefit (1970)

10. "Teacher" - Benefit (1970)

11. "Life Is A Long Song" - Living In The Past (1972)

12. "Sweet Dream" (Studio) - Stand Up (1969)

13. "Aqualung" - Aqualung (1971)

14. "Minstrel In The Gallery" - Minstrel In The Gallery (1975)

15. "Critique Oblique" (Steven Wilson Remix) - A Passion Play (1973)

16. "Weathercock" - Heavy Horses (1978)

17. "Cross-Eyed Mary" - Aqualung (1971)

18. "Bouree" - Stand Up (1969)

19. "Dun Ringill" - Stormwatch (1979)

20. "Heavy Horses" - Heavy Horses (1978)

21. "Hunting Girl" - Songs From The Wood (1977)

22. "Bungle In The Jungle" - War Child (1974)

23. "Salamander" - Songs From The Wood (1977)

24. "Pussy Willow" - The Broadsword And The Beast (1982)

25. "Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die" - Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die! (1976)

26. "Songs From The Wood" - Songs From The Wood (1977)

27. "The Whistler" - Songs From The Wood (1977)

28. "Really Don't Mind/See There A Son Is Born" - Thick As A Brick (1972)

29. "Moths" - Heavy Horses (1978)

30. "One White Duck / Nothing At All" - Minstrel In The Gallery (1975)

31. "Cup Of Wonder" - Songs From The Wood (1977)

32. "Ring Out Solstice Bells" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

33. "Skating Away" - War Child (1974)

34. "A Christmas Song" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

35. "One Brown Mouse" - Heavy Horses (1978)

36. "Rare And Precious Chain" - Roots To Branches (1995)

37. "Kissing Willie" - Rock Island (1989)

38. "Rocks On The Road" - Catfish Rising (1991)

39. "Fylingdale Flyer" - A (1980)

40. "Paparazzi" - Under Wraps (1984)

41. "North Sea Oil" - Stormwatch (1979)

42. "Steel Monkey" - Crest Of A Knave (1987)

43. "Black Sunday" - A (1980)

44. "European Legacy" - Under Wraps (1984)

45. "Budapest" - Crest Of A Knave (1987)

46. "Broadsword" - The Broadsword And The Beast (1982)

47. "Dot Com" - J-Tull Dot Com (1999)

48. "Farm On The Freeway" - Crest Of A Knave (1987)

49. "This Is Not Love" - Catfish Rising (1991)

50. "Locomotive Breath" - Aqualung (1971)

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Hits Track List



1. "Love Story"

2. "Living In The Past"

3. "Life Is A Long Song"

4. "Sweet Dream"

5. "The Witch's Promise"

6. "Aqualung"

7. "Dun Ringhill"

8. "Cross-Eyed Mary"

9. "Bouree"

10. "Bungle In The Jungle"

11. "Steel Monkey"

12. "Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll"

13. "Ring Out Solstice Bells"

14. "Farm On The Freeway"

15. "Locomotive Breath"