Jeremih, Teyana Taylor Announce Summer Tour

Jeremih will embark on a North American tour this summer, with support from singer Teyana Taylor.
The 24-city trek kicks off August 3rd at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida and includes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The tour wraps September 8th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. Taylor is scheduled to appear at every show except for those in New Orleans, Houston and Tempe, Arizona.
Tickets for the trek go on sale June 15th. Starting today, June 12th, fans who purchase merchandise on Jeremih's online store will receive a ticket code that will give them the chance to buy up to two tickets starting tomorrow, June 13th. A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages will also be available.
Last week, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign unveiled a new single, "The Light," the first offering from their collaborative album, MihTy, which is expected to arrive this month. In March, Jeremih released a new EP, The Chocolate Box, while his last solo album, Late Nights, arrived in 2015.
As for Taylor, the singer has a variety of projects planned for this summer, including the Netflix movie, The After Party, a scripted VH1 series, Hit the Floor, which premieres July 10th. Her new album, which Kanye West executive produced, is expected to arrive June 22nd.
Jeremih, Teyana Taylor Tour Dates
August 3 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
August 4 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
August 9 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
August 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
August 13 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
August 14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
August 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theater
August 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
August 18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
August 21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
August 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland
August 24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater (without Teyana Taylor)
August 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
August 26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (without Teyana Taylor)
August 28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
August 30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre (without Teyana Taylor)
September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
September 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Orange County
September 4 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
September 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
September 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SODO
September 8 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom