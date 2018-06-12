Jeremih, Teyana Taylor Announce Summer Tour

Jeremih will embark on a North American tour this summer, with support from singer Teyana Taylor.

The 24-city trek kicks off August 3rd at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida and includes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The tour wraps September 8th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. Taylor is scheduled to appear at every show except for those in New Orleans, Houston and Tempe, Arizona.

Tickets for the trek go on sale June 15th. Starting today, June 12th, fans who purchase merchandise on Jeremih's online store will receive a ticket code that will give them the chance to buy up to two tickets starting tomorrow, June 13th. A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages will also be available.

Last week, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign unveiled a new single, "The Light," the first offering from their collaborative album, MihTy, which is expected to arrive this month. In March, Jeremih released a new EP, The Chocolate Box, while his last solo album, Late Nights, arrived in 2015.



As for Taylor, the singer has a variety of projects planned for this summer, including the Netflix movie, The After Party, a scripted VH1 series, Hit the Floor, which premieres July 10th. Her new album, which Kanye West executive produced, is expected to arrive June 22nd.

Jeremih, Teyana Taylor Tour Dates



August 3 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

August 4 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

August 9 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

August 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

August 13 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

August 14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

August 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theater

August 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

August 18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

August 21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

August 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

August 24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater (without Teyana Taylor)

August 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

August 26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (without Teyana Taylor)

August 28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

August 30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre (without Teyana Taylor)

September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

September 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Orange County

September 4 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

September 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

September 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SODO

September 8 – Portland, OR @ The Crystal Ballroom