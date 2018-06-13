Jeff Tweedy Plots Fall Tour

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy will embark on a North American solo tour this fall.

The 11-date trek launches September 19th at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and includes stops around the Midwest, West Coast and western Canada. The trek wraps October 8th at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 14th, at 7 p.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins June 13th. Complete ticket information is available on the Wilco website.

Tweedy wrapped another short North American trek earlier this year, and he's scheduled to play a handful of festivals across the U.S. and Europe this summer as well. Last year, Tweedy released his latest solo album, Together at Last, while he also reunited with Mavis Staples to produce her LP, If All I Was Was Black. Wilco's most recent album, Schmilco, arrived in 2016.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

September 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

September 20 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

September 24 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theatre

September 26 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

September 28 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

September 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

September 30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

October 2 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

October 5 – San Francisco @ The Fillmore

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel