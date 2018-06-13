Jeff Tweedy Plots Fall Tour

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy will embark on a North American solo tour this fall.
The 11-date trek launches September 19th at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and includes stops around the Midwest, West Coast and western Canada. The trek wraps October 8th at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 14th, at 7 p.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins June 13th. Complete ticket information is available on the Wilco website.
Tweedy wrapped another short North American trek earlier this year, and he's scheduled to play a handful of festivals across the U.S. and Europe this summer as well. Last year, Tweedy released his latest solo album, Together at Last, while he also reunited with Mavis Staples to produce her LP, If All I Was Was Black. Wilco's most recent album, Schmilco, arrived in 2016.
Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates
September 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
September 20 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
September 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
September 24 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Theatre
September 26 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater
September 28 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
September 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
September 30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
October 2 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
October 5 – San Francisco @ The Fillmore
October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel