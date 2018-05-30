Jeff Goldblum Preps Debut Jazz Album

Jeff Goldblum is preparing to record his debut jazz LP with Decca Records.

The actor first impressed label executives with his piano work last October while accompanying soul-jazz vocalist Gregory Porter on a version of Nat King Cole's "Mona Lisa" during a promotional appearance for Thor: Ragnarok on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, Variety reports.

The veteran actor, best known for his idiosyncratic delivery and roles in films like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, said in a statement that he's "so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time."



Goldblum frequently performs around Los Angeles, California and New York, New York with his own jazz group, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (which he told Today in 2014 was named after one of his mother's friends). He also hosts a weekly jazz variety show at L.A.'s Rockwell Table and Stage.

Decca A&R Director Tom Lewis said in a statement that the label is "delighted" to bring Goldblum onboard. "He's a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world," he said. "His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy." The label has yet to detail the album's title, release date or track list.

Goldblum will reprise his character Ian Malcolm in the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, out June 22nd.