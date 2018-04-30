Jeff Beck Plots New Summer Tour Dates

Jeff Beck extended his summer tour with seven new dates. The guitarist added four solo concerts (July 21st in Phoenix, July 26th in Austin, Texas; August 5th in York, Pennsylvania; and August 15th in Port Chester, New York) along with three shows alongside Heart's Ann Wilson (August 7th in Lewiston, New York; August 11th in Pittsburgh and August 20th in Vienna, Virginia).

Related Jeff Beck Talks Seeing Jimi Hendrix, Topical New LP Jeff Beck recalls what it was like to see Jimi Hendrix live and discusses how he and singer-lyricist Rosie Bones wrote songs for his new LP.

The newly announced gigs are scheduled throughout Beck's "Stars Align" package tour with Wilson and former Free/Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers. The trek launches July 18th in West Valley City, Utah and wraps August 28th in Tampa, Florida.

Beck's touring band will include drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Sting, Herbie Hancock), vocalist Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith (Prince, Chaka Khan, Beyoncé, George Clinton) and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

Beck – a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, as a solo artist and member of the Yardbirds – is the subject of a new documentary, Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story, out on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 18th via Eagle Rock Entertainment. The film includes interviews with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Rod Stewart, Slash, Joe Perry and Ronnie Wood, among others.

Jeff Beck Tour Dates

July 18, 2018 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 20, 2018 - Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

July 21, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater * (Jeff Beck Solo)

July 22, 2018 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24, 2018 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 26, 2018 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live -Moody Theater * (Jeff Beck Solo)

July 28, 2018 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31, 2018 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 3, 2018 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 4, 2018 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 5, 2018 - York, PA @ Appell Center * (Jeff Beck Solo)

August 7, 2018 - Lewiston, NY @ Art Park * (Jeff Beck w/ Ann Wilson)

August 8, 2018 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 11, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall ** (Jeff Beck w/ Ann Wilson)

August 12, 2018 - Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 14, 2018 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15, 2018 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre * (Jeff Beck Solo)

August 17, 2018 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 19, 2018 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 20, 2018 - Vienna, VA @ Wolftrap * (Jeff Beck w/Ann Wilson)

August 22, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

August 23, 2018 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 25, 2018 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 26, 2018 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre