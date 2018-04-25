Jay-Z: 'Meek Mill Is a Free Man'

Jay-Z celebrated Meek Mill's release from prison Tuesday, writing on Facebook, "Today, Meek Mill, a son of Philadelphia, is a free man."

Jay-Z has been one of Meek Mill's most outspoken supporters since the rapper was incarcerated last November for violating probation stemming from a 2008 conviction on drug and gun counts. Though the rapper is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management company, Jay has also become a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform and has used Meek Mill's case to shed light on unfair sentencing and probation practices.

On Facebook, Jay-Z said of Meek Mill: "He was incarcerated unjustly and caught in a probation trap for years by a broken system. Now we can celebrate his release. We thank every individual that has supported and fought alongside Meek every step of the way."

Roc Nation also shared a statement with Rolling Stone, saying, "We are pleased with the Supreme Court's decision to grant Meek Mill bail and allow him to return home to his loved ones. We are grateful for all the support that Meek has received from his fans and public advocates over the past five months and look forward to working alongside Meek to fight for criminal justice reform."

Mill was released from prison on bail after the Philadelphia Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece E. Brinkley's decision to deny the rapper bail and wait until June to schedule a subsequent hearing on his conviction. According to Mill's attorney, Joe Tacopina, the Philadelphia Supreme Court added that Judge Brinkley – who has been widely criticized for her handling of the case – "may opt to remove herself from presiding over any further proceedings in Meek's case in the interests of justice."