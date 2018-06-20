Watch Jay Rock, J. Cole's Anxiety-Inducing 'OSOM' Video

Jay Rock and J. Cole commit armed robbery in the video for "OSOM," but they can't outrun their own paranoia. The new track is from Rock's recently issued LP, Redemption.

The music video shows the duo pulling off the small-town heist. After, the rappers lay low at a motel and divvy up their score, stashing cash in a heating vent, but they continue to live in constant fear of a reckoning. Their hunch is correct. The clip ends with a flurry of gunfire and an ominous, burning shopping cart.

Redemption, Jay Rock's third LP and first since 2015's 90059, also includes guest spots from Jeremih and Top Dawg Entertainment label mates Kendrick Lamar and SZA, along with "Win," "The Bloodiest" and the Future-assisted "King's Dead" (which previously appeared on the Lamar-curated Black Panther: The Album).

Rock recently concluded an all-star tour with Lamar, SZA and fellow Top Dawg artists ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker.