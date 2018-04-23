Janet Jackson Extends 'State of the World' Tour With New U.S. Dates

Janet Jackson announced a new round of U.S. tour dates. The latest leg of the R&B star's State of the World Tour kicks off July 11th in Austin, Texas and wraps August 7th in Tampa, Florida.
General public tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 27th via Live Nation. Citi card members can access an exclusive pre-sale from Tuesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 26th at 10 p.m. local time through the company's Private Pass program.
The original State of the World Tour, which ran from September to December, was a rebranding of her earlier Unbreakable Tour, which she postponed due to pregnancy. "I deduced to change the name of the tour," Jackson said in a statement at the time. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
In addition to her regular tour dates, Jackson has a full festival schedule booked for this summer. She is set to co-headline the 2018 Outside Lands, FYF and Panorama.
Janet Jackson Tour Dates
July 11 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
July 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 18 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
July 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 3 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 5 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
August 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre