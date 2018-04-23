Janet Jackson Extends 'State of the World' Tour With New U.S. Dates

Janet Jackson announced a new round of U.S. tour dates. The latest leg of the R&B star's State of the World Tour kicks off July 11th in Austin, Texas and wraps August 7th in Tampa, Florida.

General public tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 27th via Live Nation. Citi card members can access an exclusive pre-sale from Tuesday, April 24th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 26th at 10 p.m. local time through the company's Private Pass program.

The original State of the World Tour, which ran from September to December, was a rebranding of her earlier Unbreakable Tour, which she postponed due to pregnancy. "I deduced to change the name of the tour," Jackson said in a statement at the time. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

In addition to her regular tour dates, Jackson has a full festival schedule booked for this summer. She is set to co-headline the 2018 Outside Lands, FYF and Panorama.

Janet Jackson Tour Dates



July 11 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 18 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

July 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 3 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 5 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

August 7 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre