Janelle Monae Taps Brian Wilson, Pharrell for 'Dirty Computer'

Janelle Monáe unveiled the track list for her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, which will feature Brian Wilson and Pharrell. The record is set to arrive April 27th via Wondaland Records/Epic/Sony.

Wilson is set to appear on Dirty Computer's opening title track, while Pharrell will guest on "I Got the Juice." Other guests include Zoë Kravitz, who will appeared on "Screwed," and Grimes, who contributed to the previously released track, "Pynk."

Monáe unveiled the Dirty Computer track list through an interactive album guide, which fans can access by typing in the phrase, "I am a dirty computer." The site details the inspiration behind all 14 tracks, which range from the Book of Genesis ("Dirty Computer") and Wakanda's vibranium ("Crazy, Classic, Life") to the day after the 2016 election ("Screwed") and "wack ass fuckboys everywhere (from the traphouse to the White House) who make the lives of little brown girls so damn hard" ("I Like That").

Dirty Computer marks Monáe's first solo LP since 2013's The Electric Lady. One day before the album arrives, she'll also release a 44-minute short film on MTV and BET. Monáe is set to embark on a North American tour in support of Dirty Computer June 11th in Seattle.

Janelle Monáe Dirty Computer Track List

1. "Dirty Computer" (feat. Brian Wilson)

2. "Crazy, Classic, Life"

3. "Take a Byte"

4. "Jane's Dream"

5. "Screwed" (feat. Zoë Kravitz)

6. "Django Jane"

7. "Pynk" (feat. Grimes)

8. "Make Me Feel"

9. "I Got the Juice" (feat. Pharrell Williams)

10. "I Like That"

11. "Stevie's Dream"

12. "Don’t Judge Me"

13. "So Afraid"

14. "Americans"