Janelle Monae Releases Surreal 'I Like That' Video, Plots Tour

Janelle Monáe released a new video for her single "I Like That." In the eye-popping clip, the singer dons futuristic costumes and congregates among other digitally imposed Monáes. She reclines in a bathtub during her rapped verse, in which she blasts a former classmate who called her "weird" and "rated [her] a six."
The singer also announced a North American tour behind her upcoming third LP, Dirty Computer. The 28-date trek launches June 11th in Seattle and concludes August 4th in the singer's hometown of Atlanta. General public tickets for most dates go on sale Wednesday, May 2nd via Live Nation. Each online U.S. ticket purchase will include a standard digital copy of Dirty Computer.
"I Like That" is the fourth single from Monáe's highly anticipated follow-up to 2013's The Electric Lady, following "Make Me Feel," "Django Jane" and "Pynk." Dirty Computer is out April 27th; one day prior, the singer will release a 44-minute short film – or "emotion picture" – on MTV and BET.
Monáe offered Rolling Stone a plot synopsis of the film. "Dirty Computer is a near-future story that takes place in a totalitarian society," she said. "I play a citizen, living life, finding love, being myself in a society where that makes me an outlaw, something 'dirty' that the society needs to get rid of. I think it speaks to where we are right now, and what we’ve gone through recently as black millennials, and as women, and as Americans."
Janelle Monáe Tour Dates
June 11 - Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
June 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
June 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 20 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
June 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
July 1 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
July 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
July 5 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
July 6 - Milwaukee, WI @Summerfest
July 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
July 9 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
July 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
July 18 - New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
July 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 21 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
July 24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
July 26 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
July 27 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
July 28 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
August 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle