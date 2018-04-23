Janelle Monae Releases Surreal 'I Like That' Video, Plots Tour

Janelle Monáe released a new video for her single "I Like That." In the eye-popping clip, the singer dons futuristic costumes and congregates among other digitally imposed Monáes. She reclines in a bathtub during her rapped verse, in which she blasts a former classmate who called her "weird" and "rated [her] a six."

The singer also announced a North American tour behind her upcoming third LP, Dirty Computer. The 28-date trek launches June 11th in Seattle and concludes August 4th in the singer's hometown of Atlanta. General public tickets for most dates go on sale Wednesday, May 2nd via Live Nation. Each online U.S. ticket purchase will include a standard digital copy of Dirty Computer.

"I Like That" is the fourth single from Monáe's highly anticipated follow-up to 2013's The Electric Lady, following "Make Me Feel," "Django Jane" and "Pynk." Dirty Computer is out April 27th; one day prior, the singer will release a 44-minute short film – or "emotion picture" – on MTV and BET.

Monáe offered Rolling Stone a plot synopsis of the film. "Dirty Computer is a near-future story that takes place in a totalitarian society," she said. "I play a citizen, living life, finding love, being myself in a society where that makes me an outlaw, something 'dirty' that the society needs to get rid of. I think it speaks to where we are right now, and what we’ve gone through recently as black millennials, and as women, and as Americans."

Janelle Monáe Tour Dates

June 11 - Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

June 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

June 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 20 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

July 1 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

July 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

July 5 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 6 - Milwaukee, WI @Summerfest

July 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

July 9 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

July 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

July 18 - New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

July 20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 21 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

July 24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

July 26 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

July 27 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

July 28 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

August 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle