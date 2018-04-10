Watch Janelle Monae Celebrate 'Pussy Power' in 'Pynk' Video

Janelle Monáe released a bold new video for "Pynk," the third new single from her forthcoming album, Dirty Computer.

The Grimes-featuring track follows the Eighties-inflected "Make Me Feel" and brash "Django Jane," which were released in February. Monáe previously collaborated with Grimes on her Art Angels single, "Venus Fly."



Monáe described the "Pynk" as a "celebration of creation, self love, sexuality and pussy power." She said that pink unites all of humanity because it's the color "found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere."



Emma Westenberg directed the desert-set clip. It opens with Monáe, Thor actress Tessa Thompson and a girls-only crew rolling up to the Pynk Rest-Inn for a celebration of femininity and power. Thompson also appeared in Monáe's previous video for "Make Me Feel." All the videos will be part of a larger "emotion picture" to accompany Dirty Computer, out April 27th.

This summer, Monáe will return to AfroPunk in Brooklyn as a headliner.