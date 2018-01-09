James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Plot 2018 U.S. Tour

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will unite this summer for a joint tour. Each artist will perform full sets throughout the U.S. trek, which launches May 8th in Jacksonville, Florida; the jaunt spans May and June, including a pair of back-to-back shows at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, and concludes July 1st in Buffalo, New York.

All tickets for all dates go on sale January 19th at 10 a.m. local time – except the St. Paul, Minnesota show, which will be available January 20th at 10 a.m. local time – via Taylor's official site.

The singer-songwriters and longtime friends – who teamed for a cross-country tour last summer – are expected to announce additional shows in the following cities: Charlotte, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; Green Bay, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Taylor released his 17th studio album, Before This World, in 2015. Raitt issued her own 17th LP, Dig In Deep, the following year.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt 2018 Tour Dates

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

May 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center