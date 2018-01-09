James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Plot 2018 U.S. Tour

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will unite this summer for a joint tour. Each artist will perform full sets throughout the U.S. trek, which launches May 8th in Jacksonville, Florida; the jaunt spans May and June, including a pair of back-to-back shows at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, and concludes July 1st in Buffalo, New York.
All tickets for all dates go on sale January 19th at 10 a.m. local time – except the St. Paul, Minnesota show, which will be available January 20th at 10 a.m. local time – via Taylor's official site.
The singer-songwriters and longtime friends – who teamed for a cross-country tour last summer – are expected to announce additional shows in the following cities: Charlotte, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; Green Bay, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana.
Taylor released his 17th studio album, Before This World, in 2015. Raitt issued her own 17th LP, Dig In Deep, the following year.
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt 2018 Tour Dates
May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
May 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
May 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
May 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center