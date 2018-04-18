James Bay Reflects on Power of Personal Connection in New 'Us' Video

James Bay draws on the power of inclusivity and contemplates pain in his somber new video for "Us."

The singer-songwriter plays piano in an empty room throughout the clip. The visuals cycle through intimate shots of ordinary life: one person stares into a bathroom mirror, another reclines in the grass next to sprinklers, eats at a diner, daydreams in church. The video ends with the diverse cast united for the camera, emphasizing the title "Us" with the words "he," "you," "them," "him" and her" crossed out.

Bay addressed the theme of unity in a statement about the song and clip. "Touring my music means I've been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds," he said. "Gigs can be the greatest proof that positivity and strength comes from us all sticking together. I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me."

"Us" appears on Bay's upcoming second LP, Electric Light, out May 18th. The singer will promote the album on a tour launching May 27th.