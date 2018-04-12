James Bay Brings New Dance-Rock Song 'Pink Lemonade' to 'Seth Meyers'

British singer-songwriter James Bay mixed gritty guitars and smoldering looks during his performance of "Pink Lemonade" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday. The track will appear on Bay's upcoming album, Electric Light, out May 18th.

"Pink Lemonade" marks a notable departure from both the stripped-down folk of Bay's debut album, but also the textured electronic sound of Electric Light's lead single, "Wild Love." Instead, the tune embraces a dance-rock sound reminiscent of the Strokes or Hot Hot Heat.

On Late Night, Bay and his band tore through "Pink Lemonade" with ragged urgency as the singer delivered lines like, "And let's remember all the words/ That we think are gonna make our hearts break."

Bay also broke out his acoustic guitar for a performance of another Electric Light cut, "Us." The emotional, soul-tinged ballad found Bay belting devotional odes amidst a swell of rousing vocals from his backup singers.



Bay recently wrapped a string of sold-out North American shows, but he'll return in the fall for another leg that kicks off September 13th in Atlanta.