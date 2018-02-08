James Bay Previews Tour, Releases Silky New Ballad 'Wild Love'

British singer-songwriter James Bay unveiled a new single, "Wild Love," his first new song since the release of his 2015 breakout album, Chaos and the Calm.

"Wild Love" finds Bay embracing a luscious and textured electronic sound that's a far cry from the stripped-down folk rock of his debut. The track opens with airy synths and layered vocals washed in effects that build into a sultry, R&B-tinged ballad.

Bay finds room for several spindly guitar lines and imbues his vocals with a potent urgency as he sings, "Let's be reckless, unaffected/ Running out until we're breathless/ Let's be hopeful, don't be broken/ Let's stay caught up in the moment."

"I know some of this new sound was not apparent on my first album – there were hints, perhaps – but I think my new music helps to paint a fuller picture of who I am," Bay said of his new musical direction. "As soon as I recognized I was being pinned down as 'the intimate acoustic guitar guy' I realized I knew I had to push myself musically. I want it as part of my arsenal, but I don't want that solely to define me. I'm not there yet, but hope that this new music can do for singer-songwriter, loosely, what Drake and Chance The Rapper are doing for their genre: tearing up the rule book."

Bay also announced that he would embark on a short North American tour this spring. The trek kicks off March 25th in Seattle and wraps April 8th in Toronto. Tickets go on sale February 16th at 10 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale starts February 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information and access to pre-sale tickets is available on Bay's website.

James Bay Tour Dates

March 25th – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 27th – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 28th – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

March 31st – Chicago, IL @ Metro

April 2nd – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

April 3rd – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 5th – Boston, MA @ Royale NightClub

April 6th – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 8th – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall