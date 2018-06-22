Jackson Family Patriarch Joe Jackson Battling Terminal Cancer

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson is battling terminal cancer in a Los Angeles hospital, reports Variety.

According to the Daily Mail, Joe Jackson is currently bedridden with stage four pancreatic cancer and his condition is rapidly deteriorating.

The tabloid also detailed the behind-the-scenes fight between members of the Jackson family and Joe Jackson's inner circle of handlers for access to the father of Michael and Janet Jackson in his reported final days.

"No one knew what was going on - we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," Jermaine Jackson told the Daily Mail.

"We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick. He's very very frail, he doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days."

Jermaine later walked back the imminence of Joe Jackson's death on Twitter. "My father's health is not good, but 'dying' is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance," Jermaine tweeted.