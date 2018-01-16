Jack White Plots North American Tour

Jack White will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of his new solo album, Boarding House Reach.
The headlining trek kicks off April 19th at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and includes stops in Milwaukee, Omaha, Austin, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Cleveland before wrapping June 9th in Toronto, Ontario. White will also headline several festivals including Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Boston Calling in Boston and Governors Ball in New York City.
Following a few European dates in late June and early July, White will return for another North American leg starting August 6th at the Armory in Minneapolis and wrapping August 23rd at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Tickets for White's tour go on sale January 26th at 10 a.m. local time, and all online ticket purchases will come with a physical copy of Boarding House Reach. A pre-sale will be available to Third Man vault members starting January 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Sign-ups for Vault Package #35 – which includes the only limited edition of Boarding House Reach – are open through January 31st. Fans can also register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale through January 19th. Complete information is available on White's website.
Boarding House Reach arrives March 23rd and marks White's first album since 2014's Lazaretto. The musician has shared two album tracks so far, "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander."
Jack White Tour Dates
April 19: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 20: Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
April 21: Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
April 23: Omahe, NE @ Baxter Arena
April 24: Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
April 25: St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
April 27: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
April 29: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
April 30: Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 1: Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 2: Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 4 - 6: Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 25 - 27: Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
May 27: Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
May 29: Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 1 - 3: New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
June 4: Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
June 6: Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 7: Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
June 8: Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 9: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
June 28: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
July 2: Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
July 3: Paris. FR @ L'Olympia
July 4: Paris. FR @ L'Olympia
August 6: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 8: Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
August 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
August 11: Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 12: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 13: Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
August 15: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August 19: Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 21: San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
August 22: Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
August 23: Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan