Jack White Plots North American Tour

Jack White will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of his new solo album, Boarding House Reach.

The headlining trek kicks off April 19th at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and includes stops in Milwaukee, Omaha, Austin, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Cleveland before wrapping June 9th in Toronto, Ontario. White will also headline several festivals including Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Boston Calling in Boston and Governors Ball in New York City.

Following a few European dates in late June and early July, White will return for another North American leg starting August 6th at the Armory in Minneapolis and wrapping August 23rd at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Tickets for White's tour go on sale January 26th at 10 a.m. local time, and all online ticket purchases will come with a physical copy of Boarding House Reach. A pre-sale will be available to Third Man vault members starting January 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Sign-ups for Vault Package #35 – which includes the only limited edition of Boarding House Reach – are open through January 31st. Fans can also register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale through January 19th. Complete information is available on White's website.

Boarding House Reach arrives March 23rd and marks White's first album since 2014's Lazaretto. The musician has shared two album tracks so far, "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander."

Jack White Tour Dates



April 19: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 20: Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

April 21: Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

April 23: Omahe, NE @ Baxter Arena

April 24: Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

April 25: St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

April 27: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

April 29: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

April 30: Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 1: Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 2: Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 4 - 6: Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 25 - 27: Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

May 27: Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

May 29: Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 1 - 3: New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

June 4: Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

June 6: Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 7: Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena

June 8: Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 9: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

July 3: Paris. FR @ L'Olympia

July 4: Paris. FR @ L'Olympia

August 6: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 8: Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

August 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

August 11: Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 12: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 13: Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

August 15: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 19: Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 21: San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

August 22: Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

August 23: Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan