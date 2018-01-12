Jack White Details Track List for New LP 'Boarding House Reach'

Jack White detailed the track list and release date for his upcoming third solo LP, Boarding House Reach. The 13-track album – his first since 2014's Lazaretto – is out March 23rd via Third Man/Columbia.

The singer-songwriter announced the album on Wednesday, issuing lead single "Connected By Love" and album cut "Respect Commander." White produced and recorded Boarding House Reach at Sear Sound in New York City, Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and his own Third Man Studio in Nashville. The record features a wide line-up of new musicians – many of whom have worked heavily in hip-hop and R&B – including drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield) and bassist NeonPhoenix (Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z).

"Connected to Love" was the first song White wrote in his Nashville apartment, where he worked using the same type of equipment he used at age 15 (a quarter-inch four-track recorder, a basic mixer and stripped-down instrumentation). The multi-instrumentalist told Rolling Stone that his original chorus was "I'm Infected By Love," but he changed his mind. "I thought 'Well, people won't get that metaphor — they’ll turn that into, 'Well, Do you have an STD, or something?'" he said, laughing. "It might hurt the rest of the messages of the song if I kept that as the main thing. So I changed 'Infected' to 'Connected' and then started to feed off of that."



White also announced a special Third Man Vault Package themed around Boarding House Reach, including a limited-edition, blue-and-black-swirl vinyl edition of the LP and a two-song 7-inch single featuring demo versions of "Connected By Love" and "Why Walk a Dog?" Subscriptions for the package are available today through January 31st.

Jack White – Boarding House Reach Track List

1. "Connected By Love"

2. "Why Walk A Dog?"

3. "Corporation"

4. "Abulia and Akrasia"

5. "Hypermisophoniac"

6. "Ice Station Zebra"

7. "Over and Over and Over"

8. "Everything You've Ever Learned"

9. "Respect Commander"

10. "Ezmerelda Steals The Show"

11. "Get In The Mind Shaft"

12. "What's Done Is Done"

13. "Humoresque"