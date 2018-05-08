J. Cole Plots Sprawling North American Tour

J. Cole will embark on a massive North American tour this summer in support of his latest album, KOD.
The 34-date trek kicks off August 9th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami and includes stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, New York and more. The tour wraps October 10th at TD Garden in Boston.
Young Thug will serve as support throughout most of the tour, though he is not scheduled to appear during stops in Atlanta; Phoenix; Little Rock, Arkansas; New York City and Washington, D.C.
Tickets for J. Cole's KOD tour go on sale May 12th at 10 a.m. local time via the rapper's website and Live Nation. American Express cardholders will have access to a pre-sale starting May 8th, while a Spotify pre-sale starts May 11th. Fans can gain early access to pre-sale tickets by purchasing KOD bundles.
J. Cole released KOD last month, announcing the record just days before it arrived. The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200, recording the biggest sales week of 2018 so far, moving 397,000 total copies. KOD marks Cole's fifth LP and follows 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only.
J. Cole Tour Dates
August 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena
August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
August 22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
August 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 2 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
September 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
September 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
September 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar's Arena
September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
September 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre
October 5 – Montreal @ Bell Centre
October 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 8 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden