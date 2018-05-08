J. Cole Plots Sprawling North American Tour

J. Cole will embark on a massive North American tour this summer in support of his latest album, KOD.

The 34-date trek kicks off August 9th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami and includes stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, New York and more. The tour wraps October 10th at TD Garden in Boston.

Young Thug will serve as support throughout most of the tour, though he is not scheduled to appear during stops in Atlanta; Phoenix; Little Rock, Arkansas; New York City and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for J. Cole's KOD tour go on sale May 12th at 10 a.m. local time via the rapper's website and Live Nation. American Express cardholders will have access to a pre-sale starting May 8th, while a Spotify pre-sale starts May 11th. Fans can gain early access to pre-sale tickets by purchasing KOD bundles.



J. Cole released KOD last month, announcing the record just days before it arrived. The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200, recording the biggest sales week of 2018 so far, moving 397,000 total copies. KOD marks Cole's fifth LP and follows 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only.

J. Cole Tour Dates

August 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

August 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

August 22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

August 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 2 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

September 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

September 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

September 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar's Arena

September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

September 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 – Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

October 5 – Montreal @ Bell Centre

October 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 8 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden