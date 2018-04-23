J Balvin Plots North American 'Vibras' Tour

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin will embark on a 27-date U.S. tour this fall, following the release of his highly anticipated album, Vibras, out May 25th. The tour kicks off September 19th in Fresno and concludes October 28th in Miami.
The announcement follows Balvin's surprise cameo during Beyoncé's second Coachella performance over the weekend, where he and the singer regaled festivalgoers with their viral 2017 hit, "Mi Gente (Remix)." The reggaeton star resurfaced for Cardi B's Coachella set on Sunday, performing 2018's "I Like It" alongside Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny. Both songs debuted at Number Three and Number 8, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Balvin's first and second top ten hits in the United States.
"I don't just make music for people who like reggaeton," Balvin told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. "I make music for everybody. I'm down to change people's minds, I'm down to just refresh the world."
Balvin's previous album, Energía, was named one of Rolling Stone's Top Ten Latin Albums of 2016. His upcoming release, Vibras, features smash hits "Mi Gente" and "Machika" and boasts appearances by Carla Morrison, Rosalía, Wisin y Yandel and more.
Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, April 27th at 10am EST.
J Balvin 'Vibras' Tour Dates
September 19 - Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
September 20 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 21 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
September 30 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
October 3 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
October 4 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
October 5 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
October 6 - Edinburgh, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
October 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
October 12 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 14 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 18 - Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena
October 19 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
October 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 21 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
October 24 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
October 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
October 27 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
October 28 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena