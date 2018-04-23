J Balvin Plots North American 'Vibras' Tour

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin will embark on a 27-date U.S. tour this fall, following the release of his highly anticipated album, Vibras, out May 25th. The tour kicks off September 19th in Fresno and concludes October 28th in Miami.

The announcement follows Balvin's surprise cameo during Beyoncé's second Coachella performance over the weekend, where he and the singer regaled festivalgoers with their viral 2017 hit, "Mi Gente (Remix)." The reggaeton star resurfaced for Cardi B's Coachella set on Sunday, performing 2018's "I Like It" alongside Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny. Both songs debuted at Number Three and Number 8, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Balvin's first and second top ten hits in the United States.

"I don't just make music for people who like reggaeton," Balvin told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. "I make music for everybody. I'm down to change people's minds, I'm down to just refresh the world."

Balvin's previous album, Energía, was named one of Rolling Stone's Top Ten Latin Albums of 2016. His upcoming release, Vibras, features smash hits "Mi Gente" and "Machika" and boasts appearances by Carla Morrison, Rosalía, Wisin y Yandel and more.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, April 27th at 10am EST.

J Balvin 'Vibras' Tour Dates



September 19 - Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

September 20 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 21 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 30 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 3 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

October 4 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

October 5 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6 - Edinburgh, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

October 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

October 12 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 14 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 18 - Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena

October 19 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

October 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 21 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

October 24 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 25 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

October 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

October 27 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

October 28 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena