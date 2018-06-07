Interpol Preview New LP 'Marauder' With Searing Song 'The Rover'

Interpol will release their sixth studio album, Marauder, on August 24th via Matador Records. The indie-rock band previewed the LP, which follows 2014's El Pintor, with lead single "The Rover."

Related Interpol's Second Act: Inside the Gloom Kings' Return A defining 2000s New York band survives a crisis and returns to doom-rock glory

"The Rover" is a swift and searing song centered around a blown-out drum stomp and a prickly lead guitar riff. Singer Paul Banks' vocals drift above the mix with a slight sneer soaked in echo.



Dave Fridmann – best-known for his psychedelic production work with the Flaming Lips, MGMT and Mercury Rev – helmed Marauder in upstate New York over numerous recording sessions from December to April. The album is available to pre-order now via the band's official site.

The Paul Banks-fronted band also announced a series of world tour dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall. The group performs next on June 25th in Wien, Austria, and their sporadically scheduled U.S. dates begin August 24th in Brooklyn, New York and currently conclude with a February 16th concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York alongside Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail.



Interpol discussed the album's lyrical themes, recording process and influences in a press conference Thursday morning in Mexico City, Mexico. The bad will promote the LP on Friday, June 8th by performing "The Rover" on The Late Show.

Marauder Track List



1. "If You Really Love Nothing"

2. "The Rover"

3. "Complications"

4. "Flight of Fancy"

5. "Stay in Touch"

6. "Interlude 1"

7. "Mountain Child"

8. "NYSMAW"

9. "Surveillance"

10. "Number 10"

11. "Party's Over"

12. "Interlude 2"

13. "It Probably Matters"

Interpol Tour Dates



June 25 – Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien Open Air

June 26 – Sesta Al Reghena, Italy @ Sexto Nplugged

June 27 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT festival

July 5 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

July 7 – London, UK – Hyde Park @ w/ The Cure

August 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

August 14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with the Kills, Sunflower Bean)

October 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater (with the Kills, Sunflower Bean)

November 6 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz

November 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

November 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP1

November 29 – Paris, France @ La Salle Pleyel

February 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail)