Interpol Preview New LP 'Marauder' With Searing Song 'The Rover'

Interpol will release their sixth studio album, Marauder, on August 24th via Matador Records. The indie-rock band previewed the LP, which follows 2014's El Pintor, with lead single "The Rover."
"The Rover" is a swift and searing song centered around a blown-out drum stomp and a prickly lead guitar riff. Singer Paul Banks' vocals drift above the mix with a slight sneer soaked in echo.
Dave Fridmann – best-known for his psychedelic production work with the Flaming Lips, MGMT and Mercury Rev – helmed Marauder in upstate New York over numerous recording sessions from December to April. The album is available to pre-order now via the band's official site.
The Paul Banks-fronted band also announced a series of world tour dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall. The group performs next on June 25th in Wien, Austria, and their sporadically scheduled U.S. dates begin August 24th in Brooklyn, New York and currently conclude with a February 16th concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York alongside Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail.
Interpol discussed the album's lyrical themes, recording process and influences in a press conference Thursday morning in Mexico City, Mexico. The bad will promote the LP on Friday, June 8th by performing "The Rover" on The Late Show.
Marauder Track List
1. "If You Really Love Nothing"
2. "The Rover"
3. "Complications"
4. "Flight of Fancy"
5. "Stay in Touch"
6. "Interlude 1"
7. "Mountain Child"
8. "NYSMAW"
9. "Surveillance"
10. "Number 10"
11. "Party's Over"
12. "Interlude 2"
13. "It Probably Matters"
Interpol Tour Dates
June 25 – Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien Open Air
June 26 – Sesta Al Reghena, Italy @ Sexto Nplugged
June 27 – Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT festival
July 5 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
July 7 – London, UK – Hyde Park @ w/ The Cure
August 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans
August 14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with the Kills, Sunflower Bean)
October 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater (with the Kills, Sunflower Bean)
November 6 – Tokyo, Japan @ Akasaka Blitz
November 14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
November 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP1
November 29 – Paris, France @ La Salle Pleyel
February 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail)