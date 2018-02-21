Imagine Dragons Release New Song 'Next to Me,' Plot Summer Tour

Imagine Dragons blend the experimental and accessible on their grandiose new single, "Next to Me." Singer Dan Reynolds belts about love and loyalty, while the arrangement weaves in a fingerpicked acoustic guitar figure in 4/4 and a shuffling 3/4 drum pattern.

"Something 'bout the way that you walk into my living room/ Casually and confident, looking at the mess I am," he sings. "But still you, still you want me." The song builds to an arena-worthy chorus with massive, choral-style backing vocals and electronic effects.

The alt-rock band also extended the promotional tour behind their third LP, 2017's Evolve, with a new run of North American dates. The summer trek launches June 5th in Hartford, Connecticut and concludes August 10th in Tampa, Florida. A fall date in Dallas, though not officially part of the Evolve tour, follows on October 20th.

Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation; the Wichita, Kansas show goes on sale Friday, March 9th. Fans can register now through Sunday, February 25th for free access to Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale, which runs from Tuesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10 p.m. local time.

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates

June 5 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 6 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 8 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 9 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 24 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

June 26 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

June 29 - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 30 - Camden, NJ* @ BB&T Pavilion (already announced)

July 2 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 3 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 8 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 10 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 16 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 24 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 26 - Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium

July 30 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

August 1 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 2 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 4 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 7 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 9 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 10 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 20 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Stadium