Imagine Dragons Release New Song 'Next to Me,' Plot Summer Tour

Imagine Dragons blend the experimental and accessible on their grandiose new single, "Next to Me." Singer Dan Reynolds belts about love and loyalty, while the arrangement weaves in a fingerpicked acoustic guitar figure in 4/4 and a shuffling 3/4 drum pattern.
"Something 'bout the way that you walk into my living room/ Casually and confident, looking at the mess I am," he sings. "But still you, still you want me." The song builds to an arena-worthy chorus with massive, choral-style backing vocals and electronic effects.
The alt-rock band also extended the promotional tour behind their third LP, 2017's Evolve, with a new run of North American dates. The summer trek launches June 5th in Hartford, Connecticut and concludes August 10th in Tampa, Florida. A fall date in Dallas, though not officially part of the Evolve tour, follows on October 20th.
Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation; the Wichita, Kansas show goes on sale Friday, March 9th. Fans can register now through Sunday, February 25th for free access to Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale, which runs from Tuesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10 p.m. local time.
Imagine Dragons Tour Dates
June 5 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 6 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 8 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 9 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 11 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 21 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 24 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
June 26 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
June 29 - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 30 - Camden, NJ* @ BB&T Pavilion (already announced)
July 2 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 3 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 7 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 8 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 10 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 13 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 16 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 24 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
July 26 - Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium
July 30 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
August 1 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 2 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 4 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 7 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 9 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 10 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 20 - Dallas, TX @ Toyota Stadium