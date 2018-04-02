Imagine Dragons, Mike Shinoda to Headline Festival for LGBTQ Charities

Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Zedd will headline the second-annual LoveLoud Festival, which benefits local and national charities that foster communication and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. Grace Vanderwaal, Neon Trees' Tyler Gleen, Vagabon, A.W. and stand-up comedian Cameron Esposito will also perform at the event, scheduled for July 28th at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, April 6th at 10 a.m. MT via Smith's Tix.

Proceeds from LoveLoud will support the Trevor Project's suicide prevention and crisis intervention service, the Provo-based LGBTQ resource center Encircle and the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which "fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women."

Tegan and Sara praised the festival's charitable focus in a statement. "LoveLoud's inspiring goal is to raise $1 million for LGBTQ+ organizations in one day, and we know that this amazing program of music and speakers will entertain, educate and inspire everyone who comes out in support on July 28th," they wrote. "We started the Tegan and Sara Foundation to bring resources and attention to issues affecting the LGBTQ community, and we are proud to work with the LoveLoud team to amplify their urgent message of acceptance and unconditional love."

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds founded the LoveLoud festival for the 2017 inaugural installment, hosted at Brent Brown Ballpark in Orem, Utah. The alt-rock band performed at the event alongside Neon Trees, Krewella, Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca, Joshua James and Aja Volkman.

Reynolds produced a documentary, Believer, based on the festival. The project, which will premiere on HBO in June, received runner-up for "Festival Favorite Award" at this year's Sundance Film Festival.