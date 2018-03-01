Iceage recruited Sky Ferreira for a guest spot on "Pain Killer," the lead single from the post-punk band's upcoming fourth LP, Beyondless, out May 4th via Matador Records.

The track opens with a rush of horns and searing guitars, and from there, the brash, breathless rocker does not let up. Over this scorching mix, singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt unleashes his resonant Danish drawl, which pairs perfectly with Ferreira's tranquil croon.

"Pain Killer" is the Copenhagen quartet's second sample of Beyondless following the January-issued "Catch It." The band co-produced the album with previous collaborator Nis Bysted and recorded in a full-analog approach with Mattias Glavå at Kungsten Studios in Göteborg, Sweden. The record features additional guest spots from Nils Gröndhal (violin), Kasper Tranberg (trumpet), Lars Greve (saxophone) and Morten Jessen (trombone).

Punk icon Richard Hell mused about the band's musical strengths in an essay accompanying the album announcement. "They seem mature and competent, which is almost too much to hope for," he wrote. "They not only play and compose well, but the production of their records, from the very beginning, and at the music’s most chaotic, is impeccable. Their presentation is as hardcore anarchic as any, but much better played, mixed, and recorded than most."

Iceage also announced a string of live residencies in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Japan for May and early April, with their previously plotted tour – including a North American leg – set to launch May 2nd in Copenhagen.

Iceage - Beyondless Track List



1. "Hurrah"

2. "Pain Killer"

3. "Under the Sun"

4. "The Day the Music Dies"

5. "Plead the Fifth"

6. "Catch It"

7. "Thieves Like Us"

8. "Take It All"

9. "Showtime"

10. "Beyondless"

Iceage 2018 Live Residencies



March 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk

March 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk

March 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Babycastles

March 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Project Robot

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

March 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

April 3 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro

April 6 – Tokyo, JP @ Duo

April 8 – Tokyo, JP @ Vacant