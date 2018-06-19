Iceage, Black Lips Unveil Co-Headlining Tour

Danish punks Iceage and Atlanta garage rockers the Black Lips will unite for a co-headlining North American tour this fall.

The trek launches November 5th at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver and wraps with a two-night stand at the Earl in the Black Lips' hometown of Atlanta, November 23rd and 24th. Iceage will then play two additional shows in New York City, November 25th and 27th, at the Music Hall of Williamsburg and Elsewhere, respectively.

Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale Friday, June 22nd. Throughout the tour, Iceage and the Black Lips will receive support from Brooklyn outfit Surfbort.

Iceage already have a packed tour itinerary this summer as they promote their new record, Beyondless. The group recently launched a North American trek with harpist Mary Lattimore that wraps June 28th at Market Hotel in New York. A European tour will follow.



Iceage released Beyondless, their fourth studio album, in May. The record marks their first since 2014's Plowing Into the Field of Love. As for the Black Lips, their last record Satan's Graffiti or God's Art? arrived in 2017.

Iceage, Black Lips Tour Dates



November 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 7 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November 10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

November 11 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

November 13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

November 16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

November 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

November 19 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

November 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

November 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

November 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

November 25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (without Black Lips)

November 27 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere (without Black Lips)