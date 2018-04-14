Huey Lewis and the News Cancel 2018 Shows Due to Singer's Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis and the News canceled all of their 2018 tour dates after the singer revealed Friday that he is suffering from Meniere's disease, an inner ear disorder.

"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said in a statement Friday. "I can't hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch.”

After seeing a variety of ear specialists, including the Mayo Clinic and the Stanford Ear Institute, doctors diagnosed Lewis with Meniere's disease, which can cause hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo. Doctors also recommended that Lewis discontinue touring until the condition improved.

"Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows," Lewis wrote. "Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans… I'm going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I'll be able to perform again."

Lewis and the News had six shows scheduled for the spring and summer, including a gig at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, and were also on board to open for Jimmy Buffett for a stretch of dates.

In 2011, Ryan Adams was forced to take a two-year hiatus from touring due to his own battle with Meniere's disease. "All of a sudden you start seeing double and then my hand starts shaking, and then it's like you're in an elevator and the bottom just drops out and your bones feel 1,000 pounds," Adams told Rolling Stone in 2014 of his symptoms.



Read Lewis' message to fans below: