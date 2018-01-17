Howard Stern to Induct Bon Jovi Into Rock Hall of Fame

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Hall's annual ceremony this April in Cleveland.

Related Why Bon Jovi Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Critical flak couldn't stop these Jersey boys from becoming one of contemporary rock's most beloved bands

Jon Bon Jovi visited The Howard Stern Show Wednesday morning, where the shock jock revealed he would deliver the induction speech for the New Jersey rocker when Bon Jovi and his bandmates are inducted as part of the Rock Hall's Class of 2018.



"I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it," Stern told Bon Jovi on air Wednesday.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2018 also includes Nina Simone, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and the Cars. The 33rd annual induction ceremony will take place April 14th at Cleveland's Public Hall. The ceremony will be broadcast on SiriusXM as well as HBO.

On Tuesday night, Bon Jovi appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk the Rock Hall honor. "It truly does me a lot. We had been looked over a couple times, and it's really an honor to consider you being in the same building as the greatest of the greats, whether it's Elvis or the Beatles or the Stones," Bon Jovi said. "Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good."