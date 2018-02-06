Howard Stern Enlists All-Star Lineup for David Bowie Tribute Special

Howard Stern has recruited artists like Garbage, Billy Corgan, Car Seat Headrest and Greta Van Fleet to record David Bowie songs for an all-star tribute to the late icon.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Spoon's Britt Daniel, Bleachers, Daryl Hall, Peter Frampton and Todd Rundgren are also among the 25 artists to contribute Bowie tracks to The Howard Stern Tribute to David Bowie special, which premieres February 9th on SiriusXM's Howard 101 channel.

"When I got into rock & roll music, one of the artists that I first really got into was David Bowie," Stern said in a statement. "He was always evolving, he was always on top of things, he was just a great musician and a great songwriter and a great singer. I want to make sure that people remember David Bowie."

Each artist involved recorded their Bowie cover especially for Stern's special, including Kristeen Young's "Moonage Daydream," co-produced by Bowie's longtime collaborator Tony Visconti. "David Bowie’s lasting influence on music, past, present, and future is absolutely phenomenal. He will be played a hundred years from now," Visconti said in a statement. "I'm glad we can share these fantastic interpretations of his songs. The people who rose to the occasion for the Howard Stern tribute did an amazing job."

Rolling Stone is exclusively premiering an excerpt of Peter Frampton's faithful rendition of "Rebel Rebel," recorded in front of a live audience to capture the spirit of Bowie's original version. Hall & Oates' Daryl Hall delivers a dubbed-out rendition of "Fame," while Lisa Loeb turns "All the Young Dudes," which Bowie wrote for Mott the Hoople, into an atmospheric piano ballad.

Daryl Hall - "Fame"



Lisa Loeb - "All The Young Dudes"



Other covers include Garbage's "Starman," Corgan's "Space Oddity," Greta Van Fleet's "The Jean Genie" and a rendition of "Let's Dance" by Umphrey's Mcgee featuring Huey Lewis and Jeff Coffin.

Stern's Bowie tribute follows a similar all-star special the shock jock arranged in 2016 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Revolver.



The Howard Stern Tribute to David Bowie Tracklist



1. Peter Frampton – "Rebel Rebel (Live)"

2. Garbage – "Starman"

3. Greta Van Fleet – "The Jean Genie"

4. Umphrey’s Mcgee (Ft. Huey Lewis And Jeff Coffin) – "Let’s Dance"

5. Kristeen Young (Co-Produced By Tony Visconti) – "Moonage Daydream"

6. Britt Daniel – "Never Let Me Down"

7. Durand Jones & The Indications – "Young Americans"

8. Corey Taylor – "Fashion"

9. Michael Penn – "After All"

10. The Struts – "Suffragette City"

11. Lisa Loeb – "All The Young Dudes"

12. Sun Kil Moon (Ft. Petra Haden) – "John, I’m Only Dancing"

13. Jade Bird – "Quicksand"

14. Biffy Clyro – "Modern Love"

15. Bones – "I’m Afraid Of Americans"

16. Shawn Colvin – "Heroes"

17. Todd Rundgren – "Life On Mars?"

18. Dawes – "Oh! You Pretty Things"

19. Nikki Lane – "Golden Years"

20. Bleachers – "Ziggy Stardust"

21. Car Seat Headrest – "Ashes To Ashes"

22. Low Cut Connie – "Diamond Dogs"

23. Daryl Hall – "Fame"

24. Gogol Bordello – "Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide"

25. William Patrick Corgan – "Space Oddity"