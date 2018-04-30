Hear the Story of How Beyonce Conquered Coachella

It’s tricky to call anything a crowning moment for Beyoncé – she somehow keeps ascending, no matter how high her previous peaks may have been. Consider that she won an MTV Video Vanguard Award – before Lemonade. But there’s little doubt that her groundbreaking, elaborately conceived, culture-shaking Coachella performances this month were major moments. On the latest episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, Suzy Exposito, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to break down Beychella – and also trace the history that got her there.

In the discussion, our panelists make the case for 2011's 4 as the great underrated Beyoncé album, and examine the parallel transformations of Beyoncé and Coachella over the last decade. And Sheffield shares some vivid memories of watching Destiny's Child perform at George W. Bush's inauguration festivities in 2001. Press play above to listen, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show live on Sirius XM's Volume Channel.



