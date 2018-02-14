Helmet, Prong Set Co-Headlining Tour

Helmet and Prong will hit the road this May for a co-headlining tour, a trek nearly 30 years in the making for the two Nineties rock acts that launched their careers at New York's CBGB's.

The tour begins May 3rd in Atlanta and crisscrosses the U.S. – including a May 23rd hometown show at New York's Highline Ballroom – before concluding May 26th at Baltimore's Maryland Deathfest.

"Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last. The circle is now complete," Prong's Tommy Victor said in a statement. "From the years of crafting groundbreaking riffage and rhythmical carnage on New York's Lower East Side, to now, the entities still standing that drafted a generation of sonic assault are about to collide. And getting to share a stage with [Helmet's] Page Hamilton, one of the most influential masters in existence, is an honor for me personally. Absolutely perfect."

Helmet's Hamilton credits Victor – who served as a soundman at CBGBs in the late Eighties – with helping the Meantime band secure a residency at the famed rock venue. "We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up," Hamilton said in a statement. In 2017, Helmet's Meantime was named one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.

Tickets for the co-headlining jaunt go on sale February 16th. Check out the itinerary below:



Helmet / Prong Tour



May 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Masq Heaven

May 4 - Pensacola, FL @ VMH

May 5 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity

May 7 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

May 9 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Studio

May 10 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 12 - Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

May 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

May 15 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

May 17 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 18 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic

May 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May 23 - New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero

May 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest