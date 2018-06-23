Hellyeah on Vinnie Paul's Death: 'Sadness, Shock, Confusion, Anger, Despair'

One of Vinnie Paul's bandmates in the metal supergroup Hellyeah penned a tribute to the drummer Saturday morning following news of Paul's death.

Related Pantera Look Back at 20 Years of 'Far Beyond Driven' "We came up with the title 'Far Beyond Driven' far before we came up with any of the songs," drummer Vinnie Paul says. "That was the mindset going into it."

"Just so broken hearted and in shock. I’m struggling to write this but we want to thank you all for your kind words and support in this tragic time," Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell wrote on the band's Facebook. "We don't have much info to give you other then Vinnie is now with Dime [brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who was shot and killed onstage in 2004] and they are together in a better place."

Paul, drummer and co-founder of heavy metal acts Pantera and Damageplan, died Friday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 54. No cause of death has been announced.

"Sadness, shock, confusion, anger, despair. We feel it all together," Maxwell continued. "Hug your loved ones and keep them close. Thank you all again for all your love. Vinnie will be and is greatly loved and missed but his music will live forever. Crank it loud today and scream to the heavens so he can hear you."

Eleven Seven Music – the label that released Hellyeah's last three albums, most recently 2016's Unden!able – also commented on Paul's death Saturday morning.

"Vinnie Paul Abbott wasn’t just a drummer, he was an iconic fixture in the metal and hard rock community, a pioneer, and an absolute legend. He was a self taught drummer who went on to win many awards for his impeccable skills throughout his career," the label said in a statement.

"A founding member of Pantera, DamagePlan and his current band Hellyeah, Vinnie was a vital force for bands and millions of fans worldwide. Whether fans were turning their volume to 11 or headbanging their hearts out at live shows, Vinnie was an inspiration... Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met. May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy."