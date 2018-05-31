Heart's Ann Wilson Covers Dead Rockers on New Album 'Immortal'

Heart's Ann Wilson will release a new solo album, Immortal, filled with covers that honor late musicians such as David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and Tom Petty. The record arrives September 14th via BMG.

The Immortal track list features songs like Petty's "Luna," Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans" and Cohen's "A Thousand Kisses Deep." Wilson also put her spin on more contemporary classics like Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" and Audioslave's "I Am the Highway," in honor of Chris Cornell. The record also features tributes to the Eagles' Glenn Frey, Cream's Jack Bruce, George Michael and Gerry Rafferty.

In a statement, Wilson explained how the project developed and led her to the title, Immortal. "The original working titles evolved as the concept for the album evolved; a little bit at a time. As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth: That the souls may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances. These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock."

Wilson also singled out one track, a cover of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," which she said was included in part because of the ongoing conversation about sexual harassment and sexism. "'You Don't Own Me' was originally an early feminist anthem in the 1960s and Seventies," she said. "Since then the idea of self possession has grown to be more universal ... This song is about refusing to be objectified and owned. By anyone."

Wilson recorded Immortal with original Heart producer Mike Flicker. The record will also feature guest appearances from Warren Haynes and Ben Mink.



Wilson will headline a handful of concerts in early July before joining Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on the Stars Align Tour, July 18th in West Valley City, Utah.

Ann Wilson Immortal Track List



1. "A Different Corner" (George Michael)

2. "A Thousand Kisses Deep" (Leonard Cohen)

3. "Back to Black" (Amy Winehouse)

4. "Baker Street" (Gerry Rafferty)

5. "I Am the Highway" (Audioslave)

6. "I'm Afraid of Americans" (David Bowie)

7. "Life in the Fast Lane" (The Eagles)

8. "Luna" (Tom Petty)

9. "Politician" (Cream)

10. "You Don't Own Me" (Lesley Gore)