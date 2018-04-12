Zayn Searches For Beach Romance on New Song, Video for 'Let Me'

Zayn wanders through dance clubs and along ocean-view verandas, searching for love deeper than a one-night stand in the video for his new song, "Let Me."

The former One Direction singer showcases his sleek falsetto on the track, crooning about "dirty dancing on top of the table" and "long walks on the beach in April" over a delicate electric guitar and snapping beat. "Let me be your man/ Then I'll take care of you for the rest of my life, for the rest of yours," he sings.

The video, developed by director-producer Jose Padilha (Narcos, Robocop), shows Zayn battling gangsters at the nightclub before jetting off, Bond-style, with his alluring dream girl.



"Let Me" will appear on Zayn's upcoming second LP, which follows his debut solo album, 2016's Mind of Mine. Since that record, he's released the singles "Still Got Time" (featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR) and "Dusk Till Dawn" (featuring Sia) and made guest appearances on M.I.A.'s "Freedun" and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Want to Live Forever."