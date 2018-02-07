Hear Young Thug, A-Trak's Rowdy New Song 'Ride For Me'

Fool's Gold founder and producer A-Trak debuted a new Young Thug collaboration, the visceral and catchy "Ride for Me." The track also features production from Falcons and additional vocals from 24hrs.

Young Thug shows off his eclectic, cartoonish range with erratic vocal work. It is one of the Atlanta rapper's wildest vocal performances yet and complements 24hrs' much tamer contribution.

Between working with Fool's Gold, A-Trak has consistently released club-ready remixes and originals, including his Quavo and Lil Yachty collaboration, "Believe." He has had a long history with Young Thug, having collaborated on the track "Jack Tripper" back in 2014.

Last year, Thug released two mixtapes: his solo release Beautiful Thugger Girls and his Future collaboration Super Slimey. He also joined forces with EDM producer Carnage for the joint EP Young Martha. Thug hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 in January with his feature on Camila Cabello's breakthrough single, "Havana."