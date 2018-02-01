Hear Why Don't We's Catchy, Ed Sheeran-Penned 'Trust Fund Baby'

Rising boy band Why Don't We released a new horn-filled single, "Trust Fund Baby," that was written by Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran. The group recently appeared on iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour alongside Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

On "Trust Fund Baby," the group pines for self-made women who haven't had their world handed to them on a platter. "Want a girl with common sense/ Who's drippin' in competence/ Don't wanna die to get rich/ But she loves 50 Cent," they sing-rap on the song's second verse. Producer Steve Mac (Sheeran's "Shape of You," Liam Payne's "Strip That Down," The Wanted's "Glad You Came") helped craft the song's catchy, booming beat.

In nearly two years, the quintet has released five EPs. Why Don't We is plotting a full-length album this year. This spring, they'll be touring North America extensively on their mostly sold out Invitation Tour, which launches at the end of February.