Hear 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Breakneck 'Hamilton Polka' Medley

"Weird Al" Yankovic put his trademark polka spin on a medley of Hamilton songs in "The Hamilton Polka," the latest installment of Lin-Manuel Miranda's monthly "Hamildrops" series.

At a breakneck pace, Yankovic and his accordion turned the three-hour play into a five-minute medley, featuring Hamilton highlights like "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," "You'll Be Back," "Wait for It," "The Room Where It Happens" and "The Schuyler Sisters."

Yankovic and Miranda have long been mutual admirers of each other's work. "I think he's the most brilliant person in the world," Yankovic told Conan in October 2017.

"He's been a fan since he was a young kid. He told me a story about how one time I played the Beacon Theatre in New York in 1985, he was like 10 years old or something, and I do 'Yoda' as an encore every night, and Lin said he was in the balcony screaming 'Play Yoda, play Yoda!' And then I came out and played 'Yoda' and he was like 'I made that happen!' It changed his life. And then he wrote 'Hamilton.' You're welcome."

Throughout 2018, Miranda has promised to drop unreleased Hamilton content, dubbed "Hamildrops," every month. "The Hamilton Polka" follows the Decemberists' "Ben Franklin's Song" and the music video for the Hamilton Mixtape track, "Wrote My Way Out."