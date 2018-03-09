Hear Vince Staples' Ferocious New Song 'Get the F--k Off My Dick'

Vince Staples defends his "avant-garde" creative choices and blasts the Grammy Awards for ignoring his acclaimed 2017 LP, Big Fish Theory, on the new song "Get the Fuck Off My Dick."

"I ain't taking no more calls, might think 'bout calling it quits/ Press is trying to block my blessings; no more talking to Vince," he rhymes over layered piano lines and distorted vocal samples. "NPR and XXL: Man, I can't tell which is which/ Missed the mark; I think my label need a marketing switch/ Hold up, switch the flow up; I won't roll for nothing/ Rappers ho up, then they blow up; guess who do the fucking?/ VMA and Grammy snubbing."

Related Vince Staples on How Amy Winehouse and the Ocean Inspired Him The rising rapper has embraced a new sound, but maintains aquatic imagery

Staples teased the title of "Get the Fuck Off My Dick" in a video on his recently launched Go Fund Me website, in which he jokingly "apologizes" to fans who've grown annoyed with his increasingly experimental production and stage presence. The goal of the fundraiser, he says, is to raise $2 million for his early retirement – that is, unless fans can open their minds.

"[The money] will allow me to shut the fuck up forever, and you will never hear from me again – no songs, no interviews, no anything," he says in the clip. "If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do when I want to do it. Get off of my dick or fund my lifestyle – the choice is yours. Either way, we appreciate you."

"Get the Fuck Off My Dick" is the rapper's first new track since Big Fish Theory, which Rolling Stone named one of 2017's 50 Best Albums.