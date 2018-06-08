Hear Vic Mensa Pull Blistering 'Reverse' With G-Eazy, Marshmello

Vic Mensa has returned with a ferocious new song, "Reverse," featuring G-Eazy and producer Marshmello.

"Reverse" is centered around an eerie piano loop that winds its way around pummeling trap percussion. Mensa's bars are dense, breathless and packed with clever references like, "Rick Owens, I'm tip-toeing/ Push buttons, Kim Jong/ Roll through, looking so cool/ In an old school like Vince Vaughn."



G-Eazy follows with a savage torrent of his own, spitting, "I get packages from Paris drop that FedEx on my name/ I get runway off the runway to the runway on the plane/ Told you we are not the same, see that Spider switching lanes."

"Reverse" marks Vic Mensa's first new music since the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography, last year. The rapper recently launched a short North American tour, with dates scheduled through July 14th at the Sloss Festival in Birmingham, Alabama.