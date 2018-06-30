Hear Vic Mensa Confront Addiction, Demons on New Song '10K Problems'

Vic Mensa has unleashed a cathartic new track titled "10K Problems" where the rapper reveals his struggles with drug addiction and adapting to fame.

"Niggas asking where I been at, I gotta recap it / Relapsing D-R-U-G habits / Tryin' move forward, depression been holding me backwards / Recovery ain't a straight line," Mensa raps over a blistering beat. "What's going on, like Marvin is / I heard it through the grapevine I'm fallin' off / I been on another planet."

Related Vic Mensa Talks His Intensely Personal LP, 'The Autobiography' "There were certain things I was able to tap into on this album that I had never really been able to vocalize"

Later on the track, Mensa reveals that his father was recently paralyzed following neck surgery. "It's a painful process watching your parents die," Mensa says, "And niggas look at my life and think I'm in paradise."

"10K Problems" is Mensa's second new song this month, following the arrival of "Reverse" featuring G-Eazy and producer Marshmello. The rapper, who released his similarly personal The Autobiography in 2017, also hopped on Nile Rodgers & Chic's new single "Till the World Ends."