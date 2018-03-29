Hear Tyler, the Creator's Surprise New Song 'Okra'

Tyler, the Creator unveiled an eye-popping video for his surprise new song, "Okra." The track marks the rapper's second new song since the release of his 2017 album, Flower Boy.

Related Two Insane Days on Tour With Tyler, the Creator On a bus from New Orleans to Dallas with the unpredictable and unstoppable international pariah of hip-hop

"Okra" finds Tyler spitting over a relentless bass drone, an eerie piano hook and strings. He touches on everything from his Balenciaga luggage to his Grammy nomination, references Ron Artest and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and even offers this cheeky shout-out, "Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me."

Tyler also directed the video for "Okra" under his Wolf Haley pseudonym. The video features split-screen images that build with the song. The opening shot pairs a close-up of Tyler's lips with a shot of the rapper in an idyllic field. By the end of the video, Tyler is caught in the middle of a blinding, strob-lit sequence.

"Okra" follows Tyler's looser track, "Ziploc," a freestyle over Jay-Z's "4:44" released last August. Tyler, the Creator will play a handful of festivals throughout the spring and summer in support of Flower Boy.