Hear Tyler, the Creator's Surprise New Song 'Okra'

Tyler, the Creator unveiled an eye-popping video for his surprise new song, "Okra." The track marks the rapper's second new song since the release of his 2017 album, Flower Boy.
"Okra" finds Tyler spitting over a relentless bass drone, an eerie piano hook and strings. He touches on everything from his Balenciaga luggage to his Grammy nomination, references Ron Artest and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and even offers this cheeky shout-out, "Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me."
Tyler also directed the video for "Okra" under his Wolf Haley pseudonym. The video features split-screen images that build with the song. The opening shot pairs a close-up of Tyler's lips with a shot of the rapper in an idyllic field. By the end of the video, Tyler is caught in the middle of a blinding, strob-lit sequence.
"Okra" follows Tyler's looser track, "Ziploc," a freestyle over Jay-Z's "4:44" released last August. Tyler, the Creator will play a handful of festivals throughout the spring and summer in support of Flower Boy.