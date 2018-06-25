Hear Tyler, the Creator Remix Jacquees on New Song 'Gelato'

Tyler, the Creator shouts out Call Me By Your Name on "Gelato," his smooth remix of Jacquees' "No Validation."

"You got me on tippy toe/ So who's Oliver? Who Elio?" he rhymes over a booming electro-soul groove, referencing the lovers from the Oscar-winning coming-of-age drama. "Ayo, tell me what's the problem/ I just pop models/ Boy or gal these days; shit, it don't matter/ We can fuck Sunday 'cause I don't read bibles/ But I'm faithful to this money and these Céline goggles."

The original "No Validation" appears on Jacquee's recently issued debut LP, 4275, which includes guest spots from Trey Songz (on lead single "Inside"), Chris Brown, Young Thug and Birdman, among others.

"Gelato" is Tyler, the Creator's latest in a series of stand-alone tracks, following "435," "Okra," remixes of Kids See Ghosts ("Crust in Their Eyes") and Trouble/Drake ("Bring It Back"), and the "rough draft" Flower Boy leftover "Rose Tinted Cheeks."

Last month, the rapper-producer announced the seventh installment of his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, set for November 10th and 11th at the Dodger Stadium grounds in Los Angeles, California.