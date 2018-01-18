Hear Troye Sivan's Tender, Acoustic New Song 'The Good Side'

After showing off his dance-pop chops on "My, My, My!" Troye Sivan has returned with a second and much softer taste of his sophomore album. The 22-year-old will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 20th.

On "The Good Side," Sivan channels Sufjan Stevens' sorrowful balladry. The tender, acoustic song offers up an apology from Sivan. "But I sympathize and I recognize/And baby I apologize/ That I got the good side/ The good side of things," he sings on the chorus.

Sivan debuted the single and accompanying video for "My, My, My!" last week. The latest two songs will appear on his forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album. Sivan's sophomore LP follows up 2015's Blue Neighbourhood. He has since collaborated with Betty Who and Alessia Cara and toured with Dua Lipa.

Outside of his music career, Sivan has been a successful actor and will star in the Joel Edgerton-directed Boy Erased alongside Flea, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.