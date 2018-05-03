Hear Troye Sivan's Bright, Spring-Ready New Song 'Bloom'

Troye Sivan's creepy, animated-doll counterpart takes center-stage in the lyric video for the Australian singer's sweet new tune "Bloom." His sophomore album is due later this year.

Sivan uses flower and garden metaphors to showcase what it means to open up to a lover. "Come on baby, play me like a love song/Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire," he tenderly sings during the hook. Though not the single's official visual, the stunning lyric video uses a robot-like stand-in for Sivan, who floats in a greenhouse.



Sivan has yet to announce any details about his new album, which follows up his 2015 debut, Blue Neighbourhood. He released his sophomore album's lead single, "My, My, My!" earlier this year as well as the ballad "The Good Side." He performed both while making his Saturday Night Live debut in January. While few other details have been unveiled, Sivan confirmed that Ariana Grande would make an appearance on the LP.