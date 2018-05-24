Hear Train's Breezy New Song 'Call Me Sir' With Cam, Travie McCoy

Train recruited country artist Cam and Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy for their summer-ready new single "Call Me Sir." The song follows Train's 10th studio album, 2017's A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat.

Each of the vocalists leads a verse in a song about how a lover can feel like a social upgrade. "When I ride by myself, I don't ever get no help/ But when I roll up with her, everybody calls me sir," Train's Patrick Monahan sings over a jittery guitar riff.

Cam proclaims, "I ain't goin' nowhere unless he's there with me/ 'Cause I don't stand in line no more; admission's always free." McCoy shouts out a major pop star in his brief guest spot, rhyming, "Every time we hit the streets, it's like a world premiere/ She makes me feel like Sia, swinging from that chandelier/ From marginally famous to the top of the A-list."

Train will perform the song during their co-headlining summer tour with Hall and Oates, which continues Thursday, May 24th in Columbus, Ohio and runs through August 11th in Seattle. The two bands recently collaborated on the horn-fueled Hall and Oates single "Philly Forget Me Not," the pop duo's first original track since 2002's "Do It For Love."

In October, Cam previewed her upcoming second LP with the Dolly Parton-inspired single "Diane." McCoy and Gym Class Heroes will appear as special guests on 311 and the Offspring's upcoming joint tour.