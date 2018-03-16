Hear Toni Braxton's Heartbroken New Song 'Sex & Cigarettes'

Toni Braxton returns to familiar territory, singing about mistrust and infidelity over dramatic piano chords on her new single, "Sex & Cigarettes."

"Tell me how am I supposed to trust you/ When I can never tell just where the hell you been?" the R&B singer belts. "Am I supposed to lie alone to suffer?/ But you can't expect for me to just pretend." Braxton asks her lover to hide his cheating instead of brazenly arriving "straight to our bed, smelling like sex and cigarettes."

Related How Hip-Hop Edged Grittier R&B Singers Out of the Mainstream Lower-register pipes once thrived on the airwaves, but rap caused a paradigm shift. Artists and producers reflect on how we got here, and what's next

"Sex & Cigarettes" is the title-track from the vocalist's upcoming eighth LP, out March 23rd. The record – which follows her 2014 collaborative project with Babyface, Love, Marriage & Divorce – is her first solo album since 2010's Pulse. The new single follows her previously issued tracks "Deadwood" and "Long as I Live"; she also issued a remix EP of "Coping" last fall.

In a September interview with The Insider, Braxton spoke about exploring more explicit, adult-oriented content on her upcoming album. "I feel like I'm older and I want to say what I feel," she said. "I don't want to be censored."