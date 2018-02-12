Hear Tinashe's New Electro-R&B Song With Future, 'Faded Love'

Tinashe teamed up with Future on her slinky new single, "Faded Love." The two artists previously collaborated on "How Many Times," a track from Tinashe's debut LP, 2014's Aquarius.

On "Faded Love," Tinashe sets the scene for a one-night stand. "Don't give me your name," she croons over producer Stargate's muted bass and watery synths. "I don't need your number saved in my phone/ Just follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me home." Future appears toward the climax with a jerky, Auto-Tuned verse. "We so spiritually connected," he proclaims. "We going in the right direction."

"Faded Love" is Tinashe's second single of 2018, following her January collaboration with Migos' Offset, "No Drama." The singer recently teased both songs in an Instagram post that also hyped another new track called "Me So Bad."

Tinashe has yet to announce a release date for her third LP, tentatively titled Joyride, which follows 2016's Nightride.