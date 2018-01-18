Hear Tinashe Team With Migos' Offset on Brash New Song 'No Drama'

R&B singer Tinashe teamed with Migos rapper Offset on the undulant new song, "No Drama."

The track boasts slinky production from Stargate who ladles on heavy bass swells, light-yet-sinister synths and crisp percussion. Tinashe delivers two verses packed with alluring vocal lines and clever lyrics, including a Mean Girls reference, "I need 60 bad bitches acting like they single/ Yelling, 'You can't sit with us,' throwing up middle fingers." Offset follows with his characteristic triplet flow, spitting, "Double R Phantom/ She like the way I'm dripping organic/ Got on my wrist the Titanic."

"No Drama" marks Tinashe's first new song since her 2017 single, "Flame." The track is also the first of three new songs Tinashe recently teased on Instagram, with "Me So Bad" and "Faded Love" set to follow.

The singer has been prepping her long-awaited third album, tentatively titled Joyride, though a release date has yet to be announced. Tinashe's last album, Nightride, arrived in 2016.