Hear Thurston Moore Slam Trump Administration in New Song 'Mx Liberty'

Thurston Moore wades into the political fray on his new track "Mx Liberty," which he describes as "a punk rock broadside to the current man-boys of the USA government in response to their mockery of democracy."







"Mx Liberty" relies on a Stooges-like groove with barbed, repetitive guitars and bruising drums. Moore spouts grim pronouncements like, "Mx Liberty is not at home/ She's stepping out into a new zone." During the verses, he organizes his words into staccato, six-syllable chants: "We're living truth or die/ But they'll take everything/ Try to tear us apart."

Moore originally recorded "Mx Liberty" during the sessions for his 2017 album Rock n Roll Consciousness. "I have some edgier, more direct protest songs," he told Rolling Stone at the time. "I stripped them out of the record because they were upsetting what I thought was the true energy of the record, which to me felt beatific." He predicted he would release some of those songs over the summer, because "it's definitely going to be a summer in extreme opposition to the war pigs."

"Mx Liberty" will appear on a new 7" single Moore is releasing on February 19th in honor of "Not My President" day. The B-side will be a cover of Metal Urbain's 1977 song "Panik."