Hear Thom Yorke's Dizzying New Song 'Why Can't We Get Along'

Radiohead's Thom Yorke contributed a new song titled "Why Can't We Get Along" to a short film highlighting fashion label Rag & Bone's upcoming line.

Related Radiohead's 'OK Computer': An Oral History Thom Yorke and the band look back at their 1997 masterpiece in honor of its 20th anniversary

The six-minute track features hallmarks of the singer's solo work – twitchy beats, hypnotic synths and Yorke's siren-esque voice – as he coolly repeats "Why can't we get along?" throughout the song.

Yorke frequently contributes new music to the fashion label, including "Coloured Candy" for a 2017 spring/summer collection and "Villain" to a 2015 fashion show. For the most part, Yorke's music for Rag & Bone remains exclusive to the fashion line and officially unreleased, although "Stuck Together," from a 2012 Rag & Bone show, was later revived for Atoms for Peace's "Stuck Together Pieces."

The short film stars Kate Mara and Ansel Elgort and features inventive choreography courtesy of Benjamin Millepied.

Yorke's last solo album, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, arrived in 2014. The singer, who is working on the score for the upcoming Suspiria remake, also premiered a handful of new solo songs during a recent West Coast mini-tour.

