Hear Thirty Seconds to Mars' New Song With A$AP Rocky, 'One Track Mind'

Thirty Seconds to Mars recruited A$AP Rocky for their new electro-rock single, "One Track Mind."

Related 15 Things We Learned Hanging Out With Jared Leto From Thirty Seconds to Mars' next album to Kanye/Joker comparisons, more from 'Suicide Squad' star's cover-story interviews

The new song highlights the alt-rock band's upcoming fifth studio album, America, out April 6th via Interscope Records. The record, which opens with lead single "Walk On Water," also features guest spots from synth-pop singer Halsey (on "Love Is Madness") and EDM producer Zedd ("Dangerous Night"). The L.A. trio premiered "Dangerous Night" in January on The Late Show, utilizing an advanced robotic camera that moved with the song's beat.



Thirty Seconds to Mars will promote the LP on their recently announced North American "Monolith Tour." The trek launches June 6th in Toronto and wraps July 22nd in Phoenix. Walk the Moon, K. Flay, MisterWives, Joywave and Welshly Arms will open for the group on select dates.



The L.A. trio will host their fourth annual Camp Mars music festival from August 11th to 13th in Malibu, California. In addition to music, the event includes hiking, games, yoga, art installations and meditation.